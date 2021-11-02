Bank of India Sep qtr profit soars nearly 100% to Rs 1,051 crore

-
ALSO READ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces over Rs 30,000 cr guarantee for bad bank
Govt permits 100% FDI in oil PSUs approved for strategic disinvestment
Axis Bank to waive 12 EMIs on select home loans under festive offer
Govt appoints seven executive directors for public sector banks
'Bad bank' and development finance institution are Modi govt's bad legacies
-
State-run Bank of India on Tuesday reported nearly 100 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 1,051 crore in quarter ended September 2021.
The bank had posted net profit of Rs 526 crore in the same period a year ago.
"Net profit for Q2FY22 stood at Rs 1,051 crore, up by 99.89 per cent year-on-year," the bank said in a regulatory filing.
On a sequential basis, net profit improved by 45.97 per cent from Rs 720 crore.
Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 3,523 crore for the quarter Q2FY22. On a sequential basis, it increased by 12.06 per cent from Rs 3,144 crore in quarter ended June 2021, the bank said.
Non-interest income increased by 58.71 per cent from a year ago to Rs 2,136 crore for Q2FY22 against Rs 1,346 crore in Q2FY21.
On the asset front, the bank improved the quality as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were down at 12 per cent of the gross advances at end of September 2021 from 13.79 per cent by end of same month a year ago.
Net NPAs too fell to 2.79 per cent from 2.89 per cent.
Bank of India stock traded at Rs 62.25 apiece on BSE, up 3.06 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU