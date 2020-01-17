JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Stock up: Google-parent Alphabet joins $1 trillion valuation club
Business Standard

Bankrupt Jet Airways plans to sell Netherlands biz to Dutch airline KLM

KLM is a part of Air France KLM

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Jet Airways

Bankrupt Indian airline Jet Airways Ltd said it had entered into a deal with Dutch airline KLM that could lead to a sale of its assets in the Netherlands.

If the deal is finalised, it will only involve a sale of part of the company's business activities and not impact the shareholding pattern, Jet said in a statement dated Jan. 16.

KLM is a part of Air France KLM.
First Published: Fri, January 17 2020. 09:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU