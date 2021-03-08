BEL pays Rs 174 crore interim dividend for FY 2020-21 to defence ministry

Government-run (BEL) on Monday paid Rs 174.43 crore interim for 2020-21 to the defence ministry, according to an official statement.

BEL chairman and managing director M V Gowtama on Monday handed over the interim cheque to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi, the ministry said in its statement.

BEL has declared 140 per cent as interim (Rs 1.40 per share) to its shareholders for the financial year, it said.

"This is the 18th consecutive year that BEL is paying interim dividend. It had paid a total dividend of 280 per cent on its paid-up capital for 2019-20," the statement mentioned.

