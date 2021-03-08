India Inc's credit ratio nears 1 as rating upgrades pick up speed: CRISIL

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 impact: Credit ratio at decadal low of 0.54% in H1, says CRISIL
Bank credit to rise 9-10% in FY22 on budget support, RBI measures: Crisil
Credit quality of rated entities improved in Q3, says CARE
ECLGS 2.0 'more than enough' to stabilise covid-hit firms: CRISIL
Securitisation sees 80% drop in H1FY21 due to Covid-19, moratorium: Crisil
-
A sprightly recovery in demand has spawned guarded optimism about the credit quality of India Inc. This has led to credit ratio (upgrades to downgrades) inching closer to 1 (one) between October and February this fiscal, according to CRISIL.
These five months saw as many as 244 upgrades compared with 208 for the whole first half.
Subodh Rai, Chief Ratings Officer, CRISIL Ratings, said the improvement in the credit ratio was driven by more upgrades in moderately resilient sectors such as construction, engineering and electricity generation. That got support from the relaxation of lockdown, revival in demand and higher commodity prices. In comparison, the credit ratio for the first half had fallen to a decadal low of 0.54.
Notably, despite the acute stress faced, the past 11 months saw 55 per cent fewer downgrades to default, year-on-year. That’s primarily due to emergency regulatory and policy support such as loan moratorium, relaxation in default recognition up to December 2020. The one-time restructuring relief and emergency credit line guarantee scheme also added to support.
The extent of increase in stress among companies and, in turn, for banks and non-banks, will be the monitorable in the road ahead, even as improving demand provides offset. Highly resilient sectors such as pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals performed well owing to sustained demand, it said.
The credit ratio for these sectors remained above 1 ( one) even during the bleakest period of the pandemic. The turnaround has been sharper in investment-linked sectors such as construction and engineering, and consumption-linked sectors such as packaging. The credit ratio has already doubled compared with the first half, supported by macroeconomic revival.
However, in low-resilience sectors such as hotels and resorts, real estate developers and airport operators, downgrades continue to outpace upgrades owing to their discretionary nature and leveraged balance sheets, the ratings agency added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU