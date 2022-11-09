BEL signs MoU with Aerosense Tech to leverage complementary strengths

Defence public sector undertaking Ltd (BEL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aerosense Technologies Pvt Ltd for co-operation in the development and marketing of drones and soft kill aerial anti-drone.

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of and Aerosense Technologies Pvt Ltd, said a joint statement from the .

The tie-up would enable the two design and develop drones and soft kill aerial anti-drone systems. Besides, the two would explore marketing and sale of drone-based solutions for applications in defence and civilian domains for the domestic and export markets.

