Business Standard

BEL signs MoU with Aerosense Tech to leverage complementary strengths

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and Aerosense Technologies Pvt Ltd, said a joint statement from the companies

Topics
Bharat Electronics | BEL

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Bharat Electronics
The tie-up would enable the two companies design and develop drones and soft kill aerial anti-drone systems

Defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aerosense Technologies Pvt Ltd for co-operation in the development and marketing of drones and soft kill aerial anti-drone.

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and Aerosense Technologies Pvt Ltd, said a joint statement from the companies.

The tie-up would enable the two companies design and develop drones and soft kill aerial anti-drone systems. Besides, the two would explore marketing and sale of drone-based solutions for applications in defence and civilian domains for the domestic and export markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 20:51 IST

