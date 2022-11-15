JUST IN
ONGC Videsh set to retake its 20% stake in Russia's Sakhalin-1 oil fields
BEL, YIL join hands for ammunition hardware, military grade components

Bharat Electronics Ltd has signed an MoU with Yantra India Limited for co-operation in the areas of ammunition hardware and military grade components to jointly address requirements of Indian defence

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Non-defence project scale-up could drive more gains for Bharat Electronics

Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Yantra India Limited (YIL) for co-operation in the areas of ammunition hardware and military grade components to jointly address the requirements of Indian defence and export markets.

The pact aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and YIL, a state-owned defence company, and sharing of manufacturing and test infrastructure/resources for the production of arms and ammunition and related systems, the Bengaluru-headquartered BEL said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 19:29 IST

