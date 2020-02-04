Bharti Airtel reports Dec-quarter loss of Rs 1,035 cr; revenue at 21,947 cr

JUST IN
Bharti Airtel Ltd reported its third straight quarterly loss on Tuesday, as India's third-largest telecom firm booked a charge of Rs 1,050 crore ($147.37 million).

The company posted a loss of Rs 1,035 crore for the three months ended December 31, compared with a profit of Rs 86.2 crore a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8.5% to Rs 21,947 crore.
First Published: Tue, February 04 2020. 17:51 IST

