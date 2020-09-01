JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

9Unicorns makes first close of Rs 100 cr for its new fund for start-ups
Business Standard

Bharti Infratel to go ahead with long delayed merger with Indus Towers

Infratel will be a majority shareholder in the merged entity with a likely stake of 68.6%, while London-listed Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) will hold 28.2%

Topics
Bharti infratel | Indus Towers Bharti Infratel merger | Telecom

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Bharti Infratel
Bharti Infratel had announced the deal with Indus Towers in 2018 to form a $14.6-billion telecom tower giant.

Bharti Infratel Ltd will go ahead with its long-delayed merger with Indus Towers, the telecom infrastructure firm said on Tuesday.

Infratel will be a majority shareholder in the merged entity with a likely stake of 68.6%, while London-listed Vodafone Group Plc will hold 28.2%, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Vodafone Idea Ltd will cash out its 11.15% stake for an approximated 40 billion rupees ($546.05 million), Infratel said.

Bharti Infratel had announced the deal with Indus Towers in 2018 to form a $14.6-billion telecom tower giant.
First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 10:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU