Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine enters Phase I/II trial after DGCI nod

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Importance of Covid-19 drug, current status
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid drug, AstraZeneca vaccine current status
Coronavirus vaccine update: Brazil halts China jab trial on adverse effect
Coronavirus vaccine update: China's Zhifei starts Phase II trial of vaccine
Interim trial results show Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine 92% effective: Russia
-
Biological E. Limited (BE), a city-based vaccines and pharmaceutical company has initiated a Phase I/II clinical trial of its COVID-19 subunit vaccine candidate in India following approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI).
The announcement was made jointly by BE, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Dynavax), a US-based vaccine focused biopharmaceutical company, and Baylor College of Medicine, a health sciences university in Houston.
"We are very happy indeed to transition our potential vaccine candidate to clinical trials and offer one more potential option for the prophylaxis of COVID-19," said Mahima Datla, Managing Director, Biological E. Limited.
The results of this clinical trial are expected to be available by February 2021, the release said.
The vaccine candidate includes an antigen, in-licensed from BCM Ventures, Baylor College of Medicine's integrated commercialization team, along with Dynavax's advanced adjuvant CpG 1018, it said.
Adjuvantis a pharmacological or immunological agent that improves the immune response of a vaccine.
BE's Phase I/II clinical trial will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate at three dose levels adjuvanted with CpG 1018 plus alum, in about 360 healthy subjects in the age range of 18 to 65 years.
The vaccination schedule consists of two doses for each study participant, administered via intramuscular injection 28 days apart, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU