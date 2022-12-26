JUST IN
Tata chief sees AI/ML, supply-chain diversification as growth drivers
Elista India expects Rs 1,500 cr revenue by 2025, to invest up to Rs 400 cr
Foxconn, Dixon leverage PLI route to boost manufacturing potential in India
Godrej properties buys 62-acre land in Kurukshetra; eyes Rs 550 cr revenue
Inox Green to acquire majority stake in independent wind service provider
SC's telecom licence cancellation and the downfall of the Videocon empire
Power Mech gets orders over Rs 1,034 crore from Adani Group, others
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic drug to treat breast cancer
Telcos seek tax credit refund, reduction in levies ahead of Budget 2023
Corporate India focusing on gender diversity, to hire more women in 2023
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Tata chief sees AI/ML, supply-chain diversification as growth drivers
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Blue-collar industry sees sharp rise in job opportunities: Report

Jobs posted by SMBs clocked a 60 per cent surge year-on-year

Topics
blue collar jobs | job market | Jobs India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

the study found 40% of recontacted workers had no work or pay, 10 months on from the first lockdown months
Representative image

The blue-collar industry has witnessed a sharp rise in job opportunities in the country and tier 2 cities have become the epicenters for such opportunities, said a report.

According to professional networking and jobs platform apna.co, blue-collared job opportunities more than doubled in India in 2022 and growth was also visible in all top metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi.

"The emergence of tier-II cities becoming epicenters for opportunities has also been phenomenal. We believe that the evolving ecosystem of the rising workforce led by SMBs and MSMEs will become an integral contributor to the growth of the Indian economy," Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer of apna.co, said.

The apna jobs platform recorded a 25 per cent increase in its employer base, which was majorly led by Small and Midsize Businesses (SMBs), and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in 2022.

Jobs posted by SMBs clocked a 60 per cent surge year-on-year.

These emerging small businesses have been from across tier 1 and 2 cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru and also from Pune, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, employers from these cities posted more than 2.1 million jobs in 2022 alone, the report said.

In 2022, more than 12 million professionals registered on the platform.

According to apna, this surge will continue in 2023, as a majority of the new users who registered on the platform were from tier 1 cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The platform also witnessed a surge in users from tier 2 cities like Patna, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Bhopal and Guwahati.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on blue collar jobs

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 19:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.