Blue Dart to hike average shipment price by over 9% from January 1

-
ALSO READ
Blue Dart: Muted volumes, revenues amid high costs to weigh on margins
Uncertainty over lockdown, logistics cloud Blue Dart's near term prospects
Blue Dart's investors are enthused with business taking off after Q1
Realme C11, Realme 30W Dart Charge Power Bank launched: Price, specs, more
Despite lockdown relaxations, courier industry stares at bleak future
-
Logistics services provider Blue Dart on Tuesday announced a 9.6 per cent hike in its average shipment price from January next year to offset higher costs.
The price increase, however, will not be applicable to customers signing up with the company between October 1 and December 31, 2020, Blue Dart Express said in a release.
The upward revision in prices is part of the annual exercise undertaken to adjust inflation, fluctuation in currency and fuel price, among others, it said.
As per the General Price Increase (GPI), effective January 1, 2021, the average shipment price increase will be 9.6 per cent as compared to 2020, depending on the shipping profile, Blue Dart said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU