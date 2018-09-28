JUST IN
BMW launches two new motorcycles in India, prices start from 1.1 mn

Both models feature the powerful 2-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 853 cc

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BMW
Representative Image

BMW Motorrad, the premium motorcycle arm of German luxury car maker BMW Group, Friday launched all-new F750 GS and F850 GS models in India, priced between Rs 1.19 mn and Rs 1.4 mn (ex-showroom).

The two models will be available as completely Built-up Units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships from today onwards, BMW Motorrad India said in a statement.

BMW F750 GS is available in three variants in a price range of Rs 1.19 mn and Rs 1.3 mn.

Similarly, BMW F850 GS will also come in three variants priced between Rs 1.29 mn and Rs 1.44 mn (all prices ex-showroom).

"Both models feature the powerful 2-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 853 cc," the company added.

The new GS models have 'Rain' and 'Road' riding modes to address individual rider requirements and are also equipped with ABS and the ASC (automatic stability control) ensuring a high level of safety, it added.
First Published: Fri, September 28 2018. 14:15 IST

