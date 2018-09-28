BMW launches two new motorcycles in India, prices start from 1.1 mn

-
ALSO READ
BMW posts its best ever half-yearly sales in India with 5,171 units
BMW G 310 R launched today at Rs 2.99 lakh, G 310 GS at Rs 3.49 lakh
BMW India launches petrol variant of new X3 priced at Rs 5.69 million
Localisation in India: Carmaker BMW wants to cut cost and time to market
No longer just a brawny SUV: BMW X3 scores high on comfort and luxury
-
BMW Motorrad, the premium motorcycle arm of German luxury car maker BMW Group, Friday launched all-new F750 GS and F850 GS models in India, priced between Rs 1.19 mn and Rs 1.4 mn (ex-showroom).
The two models will be available as completely Built-up Units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships from today onwards, BMW Motorrad India said in a statement.
BMW F750 GS is available in three variants in a price range of Rs 1.19 mn and Rs 1.3 mn.
Similarly, BMW F850 GS will also come in three variants priced between Rs 1.29 mn and Rs 1.44 mn (all prices ex-showroom).
"Both models feature the powerful 2-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 853 cc," the company added.
The new GS models have 'Rain' and 'Road' riding modes to address individual rider requirements and are also equipped with ABS and the ASC (automatic stability control) ensuring a high level of safety, it added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU