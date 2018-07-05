BMW posts its best ever half-yearly sales in India with 5,171 units

German luxury car maker today reported the sale of 5,171 units in India during the first half of the year, marking its best-ever half yearly sales in the country.

Sale of and MINI brand of cars grew by 13 per cent to 5,171 units during the January-June period, as compared with same period of last year.

During the period under review, the company delivered 4,890 cars, a growth of 12 per cent as compared to last year. It also despatched 281 units of MINI brand during the period, a growth of 30 per cent over the last year.

Besides, also sold 208 motorcycles during the first half of the year.

"Our strategy of focusing on introducing new and innovative product segments in the Indian luxury car market has started showing results," President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and the BMW X3 have already exceeded company's expectations, he added.

"Also, introduction of Euro 6 petrol engines in our product portfolio has played an important role in our strategy," Pawah said.

During the period under review, sales growth has been predominantly driven by the sports activity vehicle (SAV) segment which has grown over 26 per cent as compared to the same period in 2017, the company said.

The company sells a range of models in the country including luxury sedans and SUVs.