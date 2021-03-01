BOC Aviation, IndiGo sign purchase-leaseback pact for eight A320Neo planes

-
ALSO READ
BOC Aviation delivers first of four Airbus A321NEO aircraft to Indigo
World's top 10 airline stocks are all Chinese, except IndiGo: Report
No-frills carrier AirAsia India gets its first Airbus A320Neo aircraft
IndiGo operates maiden cargo flight to Chittagong with medical supplies
Smart or rash? SpiceJet flies in the face of logic amid Covid-19 pandemic
-
BOC Aviation Limited has signed purchase-and-leaseback agreements with InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) for eight new Airbus A320NEO aircraft.
"The addition of these eight A320NEO aircraft demonstrates our confidence in the future growth of the aviation market in India," said Riyaz Peermohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition & Financing Officer, IndiGo.
The aircraft will be powered by CFM Leap engines and are scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2021, the Singapore-based aircraft leasing company said in a release on Monday.
"This incremental capital expenditure also reflects our disciplined investment strategy throughout the cycle, focused on building a portfolio of the latest technology aircraft," said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation.
He further noted that "we are delighted to partner once again with IndiGo, India's largest passenger airline, as we continue to support our airline customers to finance their aircraft deliveries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU