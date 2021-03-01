-
ALSO READ
Global investors move to renewable sector as coal demand dips in India
Despite soft performance in June quarter, worst behind for Coal India
We are open to a coal regulator, says Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi
Coal India production increases by 31.6% at 40.51 MT in September
Coal import drops 35% in Aug on low demand from power, cement sector
-
Coal India's production and offtake remained subdued in February amid lower demand and robust pithead stock of 78 million tonnes, sources said on Monday.
The mining major is likely to report provisional dry fuel production of 61.8 million tonnes in February as against 66.26 million tonnes in the corresponding month last year, a decline of 6.6 per cent, they said.
On a monthly basis, the production fall was sharper in February compared to January, when it reported a drop of 4.1 per cent.
Offtake is llikely to be around 51.2 million tonnes during the reporting month compared to 54.9 million tonnes in the year-ago period, the sources said.
"Demand is not picking up as envisaged. Even after a discount offered by Bharat Coking Coal of 24 per cent to dilute its stock, movement is not that attractive. It still carried a stock of 1.6 million tonnes, down from 2.5 million tonnes when the discount was announced," one of the sources told PTI.
Cumulative production of dry fuel by the miner in the April-February period of the current fiscal is expected to be at 515 million tonnes as against 517 million tonnes in the corresponding 11 months a year earlier.
Electricity consumption in January was close to 111 billion units, with state-run fuel retailers, who dominate 90 per cent of the market share, reporting a 5-per cent decline in sales from the previous month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU