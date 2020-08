Healthtech start-ups like 1mg, PharmEasy, and Medlife have seen strong growth in the past few months as people turned to online platforms to order their medicines while maintaining social distancing amid the pandemic. The market, which was worth about $512 million in 2018, according to Frost and Sullivan, is growing at a CAGR of 63 per cent and is expected to hit overall revenues of over $3.6 billion by 2022.