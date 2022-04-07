Bosch Global Software Technologies to set up new centre in Pune's Balewadi

Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), formerly known as Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI), on Thursday announced the launch of its new centre in Pune, at Panchshil Business Park, Balewadi. The centre will begin operations in April 2022.

BGSW plans to ramp up capability in to 1,500 professionals in the first year of its operations and will focus on global projects delivery. By 2023 the company aims to build connected products and solutions for automotive and digital core enterprise domains from Pune, expanding its employee base in the city to 3000 professionals by 2025.

The centre will augment BGSW's work in new-age automotive and digital technologies. The company will hire fresh engineering talent to work on new-age tech like AI, ML, IOT, Industry 4.0, embedded, and cyber security, and recruit engineers from Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE), Computer Science, and Mechatronics Engineering, and Instrumentation.

"BGSW is in the process of establishing new talent and innovation ecosystems with technology at its center. This will be a crucial step in our journey of innovation-led digital transformation we envision to bring into the organization.” said Dattatri Salagame, CEO, president, and managing director, Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW).

This complements the company’s fit-for-future strategy to develop a highly skilled future-ready workforce through learning and growth opportunities for new hires to ensure a successful journey in their respective roles with the company.

" is an established and thriving market for IT and mobility solutions along with a flourishing startup ecosystem with over 3200 upcoming startups. As the motor city of India, also provides the added advantage of bringing BGSW's R&D facilities and services closer to our automotive customers and allows us to partner with them to innovate further. Pune's strong startup ecosystem is a fertile ground for Bosch to collaborate and build solutions for the future,” said Amit Kumar Srivastava, centre head, Pune, Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW).

Srivastava further added, “We are building CoE’s for classical powertrain, automotive steering, e-mobility, cross domain computing (ADAS, autonomous driving), active and passive safety, digital cockpit systems.”

BGSW is the largest software and technology center for Bosch outside Germany with a delivery and sales network across several global locations such as Mexico, Vietnam, North America, Japan, Germany, the Middle East, and India. BGSW, headquartered in Bangalore, is a global hub for software, catering to customers and partners across geographies and industries.

The company recently changed its name from Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI) to Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW). The company is looking to strengthen its R&D capability with national expansion and targeted investments to strengthen its software expertise and Global Delivery Network.