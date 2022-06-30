Bosch India will take lead in developing futuristic products: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Thursday virtually inaugurated the new 'smart' campus of India, a leading supplier of technology and services in Bengaluru.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi said, "It is a special year for both India and India, as the nation celebrates 75 years of Independence and celebrates a century of its presence in India. Bosch came to India as a German company about 100 years ago and now it is as much Indian as German. This is a great example of German engineering and Indian energy."

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the Bosch Smart Campus in the development of futuristic products and solutions for India and the world.

"This campus will take lead in developing futuristic products and solutions for India and for the world. I urge Bosch to think of doing more in India and set goals for the next 25 years," he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the chief guest at the ceremony, applauded the work done by Bosch India, especially in Karnataka.

He said, "It is a pleasure to be part of the inauguration of Spark.NXT Campus of . The company has had its presence in the State for several decades now and it is heartening to host India's largest smart campus here. Karnataka, primarily Bengaluru has been a technology hub and houses the largest number of R & D centres across the globe. This campus is another feather to its cap."

"This campus showcases Research and Development capabilities in both automotive and non-automotive products and services and I hope that this will elevate the city's leadership in the field of technology to a greater level," the Chief Minister further added.

Meanwhile, Soumitra Bhattacharya, managing director of Bosch Limited and president of the Bosch Group, India, said, "Bosch has been part of the transformation in India for the last 100 years, and during this era, we have revolutionised the mobility and the 'beyond mobility' ecosystem. With our new Spark.NXT campus, the company continues to invest in smart and sustainable solutions that are 'Invented for life' and supports the government's vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)