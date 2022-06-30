Bosch India will take lead in developing futuristic products: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Bosch India unveils first smart campus with capacity to house 10k experts
Modi virtually inaugurates first smart campus of Bosch India in Bengaluru
Bosch to invest over Rs 1,000 cr in localisation of advanced auto tech
Bosch net profit rises 27.5% to Rs 234.79 crore in December quarter
Bosch acquires 26% stake in B2B e-commerce firm Autozilla Solutions
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated the new 'smart' campus of Bosch India, a leading supplier of technology and services in Bengaluru.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi said, "It is a special year for both India and Bosch India, as the nation celebrates 75 years of Independence and Bosch celebrates a century of its presence in India. Bosch came to India as a German company about 100 years ago and now it is as much Indian as German. This is a great example of German engineering and Indian energy."
The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the Bosch Smart Campus in the development of futuristic products and solutions for India and the world.
"This campus will take lead in developing futuristic products and solutions for India and for the world. I urge Bosch to think of doing more in India and set goals for the next 25 years," he added.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the chief guest at the ceremony, applauded the work done by Bosch India, especially in Karnataka.
He said, "It is a pleasure to be part of the inauguration of Spark.NXT Campus of Bosch India. The company has had its presence in the State for several decades now and it is heartening to host India's largest smart campus here. Karnataka, primarily Bengaluru has been a technology hub and houses the largest number of R & D centres across the globe. This campus is another feather to its cap."
"This campus showcases Research and Development capabilities in both automotive and non-automotive products and services and I hope that this will elevate the city's leadership in the field of technology to a greater level," the Chief Minister further added.
Meanwhile, Soumitra Bhattacharya, managing director of Bosch Limited and president of the Bosch Group, India, said, "Bosch has been part of the transformation in India for the last 100 years, and during this era, we have revolutionised the mobility and the 'beyond mobility' ecosystem. With our new Spark.NXT campus, the company continues to invest in smart and sustainable solutions that are 'Invented for life' and supports the government's vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU