BS annual awards for 2018: High-powered jury selects India Inc's best seven

With a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 4 trillion, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is miles ahead of competition. Despite formidable global and home-grown challengers — ranging from Procter & Gamble to Patanjali Ayurved — HUL has made sure its pole position is not threatened.

With the acquisition of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare in an all-stock deal valued at Rs 31,700 crore in December last year, HUL will increase its lead further in the health and wellness segment by a wide margin. Vinod Dasari, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Ashok ...