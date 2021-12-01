BSNL has given Sept 2022 timeline for pan-India 4G rollout: MoS Telecom

-
State-owned BSNL has given a timeline of September 2022 for rollout of its 4G services across India, and estimated an incremental revenue of about Rs 900 crore in the first year from such rollout, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, made it clear that there is no proposal under consideration for disinvestment of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL).
As per audited financial statement, the assets of BSNL and MTNL as on September 30, 2021 are worth Rs 1,33,952 crore and Rs 3,556 crore, respectively. The value of assets have been arrived at on historical cost basis.
As per financial statement, net block of property, plant and equipment in respect of BSNL and MTNL as on March, 2021 are Rs 89,878 crore and Rs 3,252 crore, respectively.
The total liability of BSNL and MTNL as on September 30, 2021 is Rs 85,721 crore and Rs 30,159 crore, respectively.
To another question on 4G services of BSNL, the minister said the company has given a timeline of September 2022 for pan-India rollout of its 4G services.
"BSNL has estimated that with pan-India 4G rollout, an incremental revenue of around Rs 900 crore is expected in the first year from operations," he said.
BSNL invited Expression of Interest in January 2021 for Proof of Concept (PoC) for Indian companies interested in participating in its upcoming 4G tender.
The government approved a revival plan for BSNL and MTNL including administrative allotment of spectrum for providing 4G services with funding through budgetary allocation.
