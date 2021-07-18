BSNL narrows consolidated loss to Rs 7,441 crore in FY 2021: Official

-
ALSO READ
Part of BSNL 4G contract may be reserved for domestic companies
BSNL, MTNL to get spectrum for 5G services without participating in auction
DoT, Dipam lock horns over real estate asset valuation of BSNL-MTNL
Threat to BSNL, tepid listing gains: Analysts' take on RailTel IPO
BSNL-MTNL merger shelved as GoM says not feasible; Cabinet to meet soon
-
State-run telecom firm BSNL has narrowed its consolidated loss to Rs 7,441.11 crore in the financial year ended on March 31, 2021, according to an official.
The company had posted a loss of Rs 15,499.58 crore in 2019-20.
"The loss has come down mainly due to reduction in employee wages on account of voluntary retirement opted by 78,569 employees," a BSNL official said.
The revenue from operations of the company declined by 1.6 per cent to Rs 18,595.12 crore in 2020-21 compared to Rs 18,906.56 crore it reported in 2019-20, the official said.
BSNL's net worth has come down to Rs 51,686.8 crore during FY2021 from Rs 59,139.82 crore in the previous year.
The outstanding debt of the company increased to Rs 27,033.6 crore in FY2020-21 from Rs 21,674.74 crore in FY2019-20.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU