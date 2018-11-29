BSNL to soon offer Aadhaar facilities in 3,000 service centres across India

State-owned (BSNL) will soon offer enrolment and updation facilities in its 3,000 customer service centres across India, at an estimated project cost of about Rs 900 million, its said Thursday.

With this, joins the roaster of entities like banks and post offices that are authorised by the (UIDAI) to offer services.

The set up will take about three months, and the capital expenditure -- to the tune of Rs 900 million that would be required for procuring equipments -- will be supported by the UIDAI, and Managing Director told

"The process of procurement of equipments will start now, and maybe the first such centre will be ready with enrolment and by January 1," he said.

When contacted, UIDAI said: "More centres would provide more accessibility and convenience to the public now as most of the people have Aadhaar... they will have requirement of updation like address and other details. So, updation activities will be easily and securely accessible to people at large".