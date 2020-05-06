BSNL union backs Rs 9,300-cr 4G tender to purchase from foreign firms

A employee union on Wednesday extended support for the company's Rs 9,300-crore 4G tender that has a clause to facilitate procurement of network equipment from foreign and restrict purchase from



The All Unions and Associations of (AUAB) in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 5 said that do not have experience of managing large mobile networks and the state-run firm “cannot afford to procure sub-standard equipment from inexperienced companies”.



Domestic telecom product and equipment promotion body TEPC has charged of violating policy to give preference to indigenous technology companies and incorporating clauses that restrict the participation of



The Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) alleged that BSNL bypassed discussion with domestic companies and framed tenders norms in collaboration with multinational companies to keep Indian companies out of the bid.

It has alleged that BSNL tender is being construed as having technical specifications prepared in close coordination with MNCs to keep out the Indian companies and to get rid of 'preference to make In India' norms.



“4G being a state-of-the-art technology, BSNL cannot afford to procure sub-standard equipment from inexperienced companies, not having proven technology. Their product is not tested or validated so far. Indian players do not have experience in managing large mobile networks, even if they have developed Further, the quality standards of their equipment have not been tested," the union said in the letter.



The AUAB said that it will be unfair to direct BSNL alone to buy local 4G equipment, which is largely untested, while letting private players provide services with equipment supplied by global giants like Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, Samsung, etc.



"If the domestic players are having proven technology, then why did they not insist when other private operators procured the 4G equipment? BSNL cannot afford to have another failed network deployment," the letter said.

