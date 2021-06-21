Cadila, Bayer to extend JV partnership for three years: Statement

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for cancer, high blood pressure treatment drug
Zydus Cadila seeks approval for its repurpose Hepatitis C drug for Covid-19
Zydus introduces scratch code in critical drug packs to fight counterfeit
Drugmaker Zydus Cadila's fourth quarter net profit up 73% at Rs 679 crore
Zydus Cadila, Taiwan's TLC ink pact to market black fungus drug in India
-
Cadila Healthcare and Bayer (South East Asia) have decided to extend the operations of their joint venture by three years with effect from June, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.
The companies had entered into an agreement on January 28, 2011, to set up the joint venture Bayer Zydus Pharma for the sales and marketing of pharmaceutical products in India, with headquarters in Mumbai.
"The spirit of partnership in this joint venture has all been about channelling the core strengths of both Zydus and Bayer for the benefit of the patients," Cadila Healthcare Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.
During the term of the joint venture, the JV firm has launched some of Bayer's global innovative assets like Xarelto, Eylea and Visanne in India.
Going ahead, Bayer Zydus Pharma will continue to operate in core therapies, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, women's health, ophthalmology and oncology, with new products in the pipeline, the companies noted.
"The JV with our trusted partner Zydus Cadila has been successful over the last decade in driving scalable reach of our health solutions to patients across the country. We endeavour to carry this momentum forward, harnessing the benefits of our partnership towards delivering innovation-led, patient-centric offerings and digital health tools in India," Bayer Zydus Pharma Managing Director Manoj Saxena said.
Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs nearly 25,000 people worldwide.
Cadila Healthcare is the group's listed entity.
Bayer, a multinational firm, employs around 1,00,000 people and has posted sales of EUR 41.4 billion in the 2020 fiscal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU