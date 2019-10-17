Car parts supplier Brose to cut 2,000 German jobs as auto sector struggles

-
-
German autos supplier Brose Group said on Thursday it was cutting 2,000 jobs in Germany over the next three years due to a slump in earnings, blaming a declining Chinese market, changes in the car industry and global price pressure.
The family-owned company, which employs 26,000 workers globally, said the job cuts would reduce hierarchy and simplify the business, adding it was relocating work to low-wage countries to improve competitiveness.
"We want to improve quality ... and reduce costs in the mid three-digit million range to increase our competitiveness," Chief Executive Kurt Sauernheime said in a statement.
In May, Brose launched a savings programme aimed at cutting tens of millions of euros this year after reporting 5% drop in first-quarter revenue and disappointing 2018 results.
Last month, German automotive supplier Continental said it would cut jobs and close plants over the next 10 years as it faces a slowing global auto sector.
