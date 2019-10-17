Car parts supplier Brose to cut 2,000 German jobs as auto sector struggles

German autos supplier Brose Group said on Thursday it was cutting 2,000 in Germany over the next three years due to a slump in earnings, blaming a declining Chinese market, changes in the car industry and global price pressure.

The family-owned company, which employs 26,000 workers globally, said the job cuts would reduce hierarchy and simplify the business, adding it was relocating work to low-wage countries to improve competitiveness.

"We want to improve quality ... and reduce costs in the mid three-digit million range to increase our competitiveness," Chief Executive Kurt Sauernheime said in a statement.

In May, Brose launched a savings programme aimed at cutting tens of millions of euros this year after reporting 5% drop in first-quarter revenue and disappointing 2018 results.

Last month, German automotive supplier Continental said it would cut and close plants over the next 10 years as it faces a slowing global