Carlos Ghosn resigned from Renault last night: French finance minister

has resigned from French carmaker Renault, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire told Bloomberg Television in an interview at the in

" just resigned last night," said Le Maire.

Renault's board will meet on Thursday to replace Ghosn, in a move that could help ease tensions with alliance partner following Ghosn's arrest in Japan for alleged financial misconduct.

The meeting will start at 0900 GMT and consider the proposed appointment of outgoing boss Jean-Dominique Senard as chairman and the promotion of Ghosn's deputy Thierry Bollore to CEO, three sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

