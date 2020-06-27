Carlyle Group to buy 20% stake in Piramal Pharma for over Rs 3,700 cr

US-based Inc would pick up a 20 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma for around $490 million (over Rs 3,700 crore), Piramal Enterprises said on Saturday.

"... CA Clover Intermediate II Investments, an affiliated entity of CAP V Mauritius Ltd, an investment fund managed and advised by affiliated entities of The Inc has agreed to invest fresh equity capital for a 20 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma Ltd," the Ajay Piramal-led company said in a regulatory filing.

The estimated equity capital investment for Carlyle's 20 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma would amount to around $490 million, it said.

The final amount of equity investment will depend on the net debt, exchange rate and performance against the pre-agreed conditions at the time of closing of the deal, it added.