CBI files charge sheet against Avinash Bhosale in YES Bank-DHFL scam

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against noted Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale and his companies in connection with the Yes Bank-DHFL scam, officials said on Monday.
The agency has also named Satyen Tandon as an accused in the charge sheet filed before a special CBI court in Mumbai, they said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after the arrest of Bhosale, had said that Yes Bank under Rana Kapoor had disbursed Rs 3,983 crore to Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), which were proceeds of crime.
Out of the said amount, DHFL had sanctioned and disbursed loans aggregating to Rs 2,420 crore to three group concerns of Radius Group, headed by Sanjay Chhabria, who was arrested by the probe agency recently, it alleged.
The loans sanctioned to Radius Group concerns were siphoned off and became NPA (non performing assets) in the books of DHFL with an outstanding liability of Rs 2,130 crore, the CBI has alleged.
Bhosale allegedly received Rs 350 crore kickbacks from Radius group for facilitating loans from DHFL in the form of consultancy services payments, according to the CBI probe.
The agency had carried out searches at the premises of builders of Maharashtra on April 30 to further probe this aspect of the case, they said.
Premises of ABIL Group and Bhosale were also searched during the operation.
The agency has alleged that Kapoor entered into a criminal conspiracy with former DHFL CMD Kapil Wadhawan for extending financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank in return for substantial undue benefits to him and his family members through companies held by them, they said.
According to the CBI FIR, the scam started taking shape between April to June, 2018 when Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short term debentures of scam-hit DHFL.
In return, Wadhawan allegedly "paid kickback of Rs 600 crore" to Kapoor and family members in the form of loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, they said.
DoIT Urban Ventures is held by daughters of Kapoor -- Roshini, Radha and Rakhee -- who are 100 per cent shareholders of the company through Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd, it alleged.
