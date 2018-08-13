CCI approves acquisition of debt-ridden Ruchi Soya by Adani Wilmar

-
ALSO READ
Crisis-hit Ruchi Soya posts Q1 profit at Rs 226 bn, income dips to Rs 29 bn
Ruchi Soya insolvency case: Lenders to meet on May 30 to discuss bids
Insolvency process: What makes debt-ridden Ruchi Soya a prized asset
Mapping insolvency: Why list of suitors for debt-laden Ruchi Soya is long
Ruchi Soya insolvency: Adani Wilmar ineligible to bid, says Patanjali
-
Fair trade regulator Competition Commission has approved the acquisition of Ruchi Soya by Adani Wilmar.
Adani Wilmar had emerged as the highest bidder (H1) with an offer of about Rs 60 billion for Ruchi Soya, which is facing insolvency proceedings. "@CCI_India finds no Appreciable Adverse Effect on Competition in the proposed acquisition of Ruchi Soya by Adani Wilmar Limited," the regulator said in a tweet.
Mergers and acquisitions beyond a certain threshold require the approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI). Adani Wilmar, which sells cooking oil under the Fortune brand, and Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali were in the fray to acquire debt-ridden Ruchi Soya. Adani has emerged as the highest bidder (H1) with an offer of about Rs 60 billion, while Patanjali's bid is worth around Rs 57 billion.
Ruchi Soya has a total debt of about Rs 120 billion. The company has many manufacturing plants and its leading brands include Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Gold. In December 2017, Ruchi Soya Industries entered into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process and Shailendra Ajmera was appointed as the RP.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU