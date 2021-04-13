CCI approves APSEZ acquisition of 89.6% of equity in Gangavaram Port

-
ALSO READ
Adani Ports to acquire 31.5% stake in Gangavaram Port for Rs 1,954 cr
Sarguja Rail acquisition not to affect Adani Ports credit quality: Moody's
Adani Ports acquire 25% of Vishwasamudra's stake in Krishnapatnam Port
Adani Ports to acquire 31.5% in Gangavaram Port for Rs 1,954 crore
Adani Ports surges 5% as Co set to acquire stake in Gangavaram Port
-
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of 89.6 per cent of equity shareholding in Gangavaram Port Ltd (GPL) by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd (APSEZ) under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act 2002.
APSEZ is an integrated port infrastructure services provider currently present across 11 domestic ports in six maritime states of Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
The company manages complete logistics chain that is from vessels management to anchorage, pilotage, tug pulling, berthing, goods handling internal transport, storage and handling, processing and final evacuation by road or rail.
GPL is engaged to own, develop and operate the deep-water port at Gangavaram in Andhra Pradesh pursuant to a concession agreement on Build-Own-Operate-Transfer basis with the government of Andhra Pradesh for a concession period of 30 years from the date of commercial operations and entitled for a further period of 20 years (two periods of 10 years each).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU