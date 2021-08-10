CCI approves Lighthouse Funds' additional stake buy in Bikaji Foods

-
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved Lighthouse Funds' acquisition of additional stake in Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
The acquirers are Lighthouse India Fund III and Lighthouse India III Employee Trust, according to a combination notice filed with the regulator.
Lighthouse Funds is a USA-based company. It acts as the sponsor and controls private equity funds that make investments in consumer companies in India.
Bikaji Foods is engaged in the manufacture and sale of snacks.
Lighthouse Funds already exercises control over Bikaji Foods and there is no change in its control as a result of the proposed combination, as per the notice.
"Commission approves acquisition of additional equity share capital of Bikaji Foods International by Lighthouse Funds," the regulator said in a tweet.
