CCI clears acquisition of solar energy assets by Adani Green-Total Solar JV

-
ALSO READ
Adani Green Energy in focus; shares advance 7% to hit a fresh record high
Adani Green hits new high on winning world's largest solar bid worth $6 bn
Adani Green Energy gains for 10th straight day, zooms 209% in 3 months
Adani Green Energy reports Rs 21.75 crore profit for June quarter
Adani Green completes acquisition of 205 MW solar assets from Essel
-
Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of various solar energy assets by a joint venture of Adani Energy and Total Solar.
Adani Green Energy Twenty Three Ltd -- a joint venture of Total Solar Singapore Pte Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd -- will buy the assets from Adani Green Energy Ltd.
According to a combination notice filed with the watchdog, Adani Green Energy Twenty Three Ltd will acquire 100 per cent shareholding of ten target companies.
Adani Green Energy Ten Ltd is the holding entity of the target companies.
In a tweet on Tuesday, CCI said it has approved "acquisition of solar energy generation assets by Adani Green Energy Twenty Three Ltd - a joint venture of Total Solar Singapore Pte. Ltd. & Adani Green Energy Limited".
Pursuant to the proposed combination, AGE23L will acquire 100 per cent of the share capital of Adani Green Energy Ten Ltd (AGE10L), which is the holding entity of the target companies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU