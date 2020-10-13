CCI clears acquisition of solar energy assets by Adani Green-Total Solar JV

(CCI) has approved the acquisition of various assets by a joint venture of Adani Energy and Total Solar.

Twenty Three Ltd -- a joint venture of Total Solar Singapore Pte Ltd and Ltd -- will buy the assets from Ltd.

According to a combination notice filed with the watchdog, Adani Green Energy Twenty Three Ltd will acquire 100 per cent shareholding of ten target

Adani Green Energy Ten Ltd is the holding entity of the target

In a tweet on Tuesday, CCI said it has approved "acquisition of generation assets by Adani Green Energy Twenty Three Ltd - a joint venture of Total Solar Singapore Pte. Ltd. & Adani Green Energy Limited".

Pursuant to the proposed combination, AGE23L will acquire 100 per cent of the share capital of Adani Green Energy Ten Ltd (AGE10L), which is the holding entity of the target

