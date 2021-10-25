CCI clears Phoenix Parentco's acquisition of Parexel International Corp

Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday approved of Parexel International Corporation by Parentco Inc.

Headquartered in the US, Paraxel provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing services to biopharmaceutical

The proposed transaction pertains to of 100 per cent of the equity shareholding of Parexel International, according to a notice filed with the regulator.

"Commission approves of Parexel International Corporation by Parentco, Inc," the watchdog said in a tweet on Monday.

Parentco is a special purpose investment vehicle that operates solely as an investment holding company. It is jointly controlled by EQT Fund Management S. r.l. and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)