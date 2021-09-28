Centre may announce winning bid for Air India by October 15: Report

-
ALSO READ
GoAir bets on ultra-low-cost carrier model to consolidate market position
Pakistan allows Afghan airline to operate Islamabad-Kabul flights
Covid-19: Nepal allows 'special flights' to evacuate stranded foreigners
Singapore: Ensure passengers carry negative Covid-19 report, airlines told
German airline Lufthansa gets green light to resume flights to Russia
-
The Central government proposes to wrap up the divestment of Air India by the middle of next month with the announcement of winning bid for the national carrier.
Sources indicated that tentatively October 15 has been kept the date for announcing the winning bid for Air India while the financial bids received for the carrier may be opened anytime this week.
Centre on September 15 received multiple financial bids for divestment of Air India. Accordingly, Tata Sons and industrialist Ajay Singh in his personal capacity are believed to have submitted financial bids for Air India.
Sources indicated while Tatas are front runners to get hold of the carrier, all bids would be evaluated on various parameters and the winning bidder would be announced after approval of the group of ministers (GoM) headed by the home minister.
Taking to Twitter, DIPAM Secretary, Tuhin Kanta Pandey had earlier said that the disinvestment process has moved to the concluding stage.
"Financial bids for Air India disinvestment received by Transaction Adviser. Process now moves to the concluding stage," he had posted earlier this month.
The Tatas bid was much-anticipated as its name had been doing the rounds for some time now.
The government has of late taken several steps to fast-track the much-delayed privatisation of the national carrier.
Recently, the government decided to waive taxes on the transfer of assets from the national carrier to Air India Assets Holding Ltd, a special purpose vehicle (SPV).
During the Budget speech for FY22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that all the proposed privatisation process would be completed by the end of the fiscal, including the much-delayed strategic disinvestment of Air India.
Earlier, few interested parties, including the Tatas were selected for the bidding round.
This is the second attempt of the current Central government to divest its stake in the airline.
In the pre-pandemic era, the airline, on a standalone basis, operated over 50 domestic and more than 40 international destinations.
Besides, it operated over 120 aircraft prior to the Covid pandemic.
During that period, the airline had over 9,000 permanent and 4,000 contractual employees.--IANS
rv/sn/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU