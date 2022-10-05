JUST IN
Business Standard

Cleartrip 2.0: The second coming of the 16-year-old travel company

Cleatrip, which was acquired by Flipkart in a distress sale last year now becoming one of the fastest-growing online travel platforms

Topics
Cleartrip | Flipkart | Indian companies

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Aditya Agarwal
Aditya Agarwal, CFO, Cleartrip

The Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on businesses, especially in travel and hospitality. Among the victims was 16-year-old online travel company, Cleartrip. It witnessed a few years of grounded flights and shuttered borders due to the pandemic and had to deal with the chaotic task of handling cancellations and refunds for customers.

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 16:26 IST

