Coal India aims to substitute 80-85 million tonne of imported fuel in FY'21

-
ALSO READ
India's crude, gas consumption up but output fell in last 10 years: Report
Coal India's fuel supply to power sector drops about 20% in April-July
Fuel demand climbs for 3rd straight month in November over renewed activity
Install washeries at all coal mines to provide affordable fuel, says JSPL
India's fuel demand declines 7.9% yoy in June, consumption totals 16.29 MT
-
State-run Coal India is aiming
at substituting imported dry fuel of 80-85 million tonne with more domestic supplies in the current fiscal, an official said on Thursday.
The miner has asked power plants in the coastal areas to submit proposals for a gradual increase of its supplies to these units to reduce foreign exchange outgo, the Coal India official said.
"We are expecting to substitute 80-85 million tonne of imported coal this year and have asked the coastal power plants to submit proposals to us and the Railways for domestic supplies," Coal India director marketing S N Tiwari said at an event organised by mjunction.
The country had imported 248 million tonne of coal in 2019-20, resulting in an outflow of around Rs 1 lakh crore of foreign exchange, the official said.
The government will consider offering concessions on various counts such as quality and freight to make domestic coal attractive over the imported fuel, Tiwari said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU