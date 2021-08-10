Coal India Q1 consolidated net profit jumps 52.5% to Rs 3,174 cr

-
-
State-owned Coal India Limited on Tuesday reported 52.5% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,174 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. It was Rs 2,080 crore in the year-ago period.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 37% to Rs 25,282 crore as against Rs 18,487 crore in June 2020.
CIL's June quarter production was at 123.98 million tonnes. The company's margin rose 270 bps on a like-to-like basis.
At 1435 hours on Tuesday, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 0.1% lower at Rs 143.10.
