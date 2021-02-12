Cochin Shipyard net profit rises 32% to Rs 223.73 cr in Dec quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cochin Shipyard leaps 5% after Radhakishan Damani picks up 0.5% stake
Cochin Shipyard eyes opportunities in inland water, fishing segments: CMD
Cochin Shipyard, Italy's Fincantieri sign deal for business development
Cochin Shipyard delivers RO-RO vessels to Inland Waterways Authority
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO: Strong order book, zero debt bode well
-
State-run Cochin Shipyard on Friday posted a 32 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 223.73 crore during the quarter ended December.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 169.81 crore during the same quarter a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.
Its total income during the quarter under review fell to Rs 763.43 crore from Rs 950.34 crore in the year-ago period.
The company, however, managed to reduce its total expenses to Rs 461.45 crore as compared to Rs 722.12 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Cochin Shipyard is one of the leading shipbuilding and repair companies in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU