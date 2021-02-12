Cochin Shipyard net profit rises 32% to Rs 223.73 cr in Dec quarter

State-run on Friday posted a 32 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 223.73 crore during the quarter ended December.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 169.81 crore during the same quarter a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review fell to Rs 763.43 crore from Rs 950.34 crore in the year-ago period.

The company, however, managed to reduce its total expenses to Rs 461.45 crore as compared to Rs 722.12 crore in the year-ago quarter.

is one of the leading shipbuilding and repair in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)