IND Renewable Energy net loss narrows to Rs 0.63 lakh in Dec quarter

-
ALSO READ
ITC aims to meet 100% of electrical energy needs from renewable sources
Power Ministry proposes RPO for round the clock renewable energy
Renewable sector in India attracts $10-20 bn of investment: IEEFA
Battery storage cheaper than new coal power plants in TN: Analysis finds
A lot of hot air? Investors snap up hydrogen stocks in green frenzy
-
IND Renewable Energy on Friday reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 0.63 lakh in the December quarter.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 5.43 lakh in the October-December quarter in 2019, a regulatory filing stated.
The company reported nil total income in the quarter, while that stood at Rs 2.02 lakh in the same period a year ago.
The board in its meeting on Friday also approved resignation of Neha Gupta from the post of director of the company.
It has also approved appointment of Neelam as additional director (woman director) of the company.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU