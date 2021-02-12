Future Enterprises reports third quarter loss of Rs 295 crore

-
ALSO READ
Future Enterprises reports Q1 net loss at Rs 323 cr due to Covid lockdown
Future Enterprises hits 5% upper circuit as board to consider raising funds
Future Enterprises board meet on group firms' merger postponed by a week
Future Enterprises board meet on September 7, to take up RIL deal today
Future Retail logs Q4 net loss of Rs 477.63 crore, revenue down 17.75%
-
Future Enterprises on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 294.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.
The company had logged a net profit of Rs 12.06 crore in the year-ago period, Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) said in a BSE filing.
Revenue from operations was down 68.71 per cent to Rs 459.23 crore from Rs 1,467.81 crore.
Total expenses of FEL, which develops, owns and leases the retail infrastructure for the Future Group, were at Rs 802.86 crore in the period under review as against Rs 1,476.67 crore earlier.
Shares of FEL on Friday settled at Rs 11.31 apiece on BSE, down 3.33 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU