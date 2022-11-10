NHPC Q2 net profit rises over 21% to Rs 1,685 cr on back of higher revenues

-
State-owned NHPC on Thursday posted a 21.56 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,685.81 crore in the September quarter of FY23, mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 1,386.81 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, a BSE filing showed.
Total income of the company rose to Rs 3,529.31 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 3,165.59 crore in the same period a year ago.
First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:41 IST
