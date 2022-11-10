JUST IN
LT Foods raises Rs 390 cr by selling shares to SALIC via private placement
NHPC Q2 net profit rises over 21% to Rs 1,685 cr on back of higher revenues

Total income of the company rose to Rs 3,529.31 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 3,165.59 crore in the same period a year ago

Topics
NHPC | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

nhpc
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

State-owned NHPC on Thursday posted a 21.56 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,685.81 crore in the September quarter of FY23, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 1,386.81 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, a BSE filing showed.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 3,529.31 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 3,165.59 crore in the same period a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:41 IST

