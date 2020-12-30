Colgate extends naturals portfolio, launches Vedshakti Oil pulling

-
Leading oral care products maker Colgate-Palmolive (India) on Wednesday announced the launch of ayurveda-based oil pulling, extending its portfolio in the naturals segment.
Oil pulling is a simple method of swishing oil in the mouth for a few minutes after waking up.
Colgate Vedshakti Oil Pulling is based on centuries-old practice in ayurveda combined with the company's oral care expertise, it said in a statement.
Researched and designed in India, the product is an antioxidant rich blend of eucalyptus, basil, clove, sesame and lemon oils, to detoxify mouth of overnight impurities, it added.
We are very excited to launch Vedshakti Oil Pulling - an antioxidant rich blend of 5 oils that everyone should add to their daily health regimen and enjoy a plethora of benefits, Colgate-Palmolive (India) VP Marketing Arvind Chintamani said.
