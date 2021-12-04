Commissioned 10 PSA oyxgen plants in J'Khand, says Tata Steel Foundation

-
Tata Steel Foundation on Friday said it has commissioned 10 state-of-the-art Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants at various locations across Jharkhand.
The objective behind it was to combat COVID-19 and be prepared for the future.
These plants were set up to ensure that there is no shortage of medical oxygen for patients, the company said in a statement.
While seven plants have been set up at specific locations after consultation with the Jharkhand government, three are located at the operational locations of Tata Steel in the state. Dr Anuj Bhatnagar, Head (Public Health), Corporate Social Responsibility, Tata Steel, said, Healthcare services and hospitals across the state were under tremendous pressure due to treatment of COVID-19 patients."
During the second wave of the pandemic, an acute shortage of medical oxygen was often felt by healthcare providers in certain areas, he said. "We had a discussion with the National Health Mission, Jharkhand and identified locations where additional requirement was acutely felt. The plants were thus set up in such locations on war footing, he added. These gas plants require low maintenance and produce the desired results in a hassle-free manner which can be used in hospitals. The company said it has been collaborating with the central and state governments to augment the supply chain of Liquid Medical Oxygen in the country.
