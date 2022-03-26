Commodity crisis: Toyota to raise prices by up to 4% from April

-
ALSO READ
Japan: Toyota suspends factory operations after suspected cyber attack
BioNTech unveils new mobile vaccine factories for developing world
Toyota to hike prices by up to 2% from Oct 1 to offset rise in input costs
Toyota to resume Japan operations after one-day halt due to cyber attack
Toyota dethrones General Motors as top-selling automaker in US for 1st time
-
Automobile manufacturer Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Saturday said it will realign the prices of its models, by up to 4 per cent effective from April 1, 2022.
According to the company, this hike has resulted due to the rising input cost, including that of raw materials.
"As a committed and customer-centric company, TKM has made all conscious efforts to minimise the impact of rising costs on consumers," said TKM Spokesperson in a statement.
On Friday, luxury automobile manufacturer BMW India said it will increase prices by up to 3.5 per cent across its model range effective from April 1.
The price increase will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistics costs, impact of current geo-political situation and exchange rates, the company had said.
Earlier, another luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz India had announced an upward revision in price of its entire model range effective from April 1.
As per Mercedes-Benz India, the imminent price correction would be in the range of 3 per cent across the entire model range. It said that the constant increase in input prices in addition to an increase in logistics rates have been exerting significant pressure on the overall costs of the company.
--IANS
rv/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU