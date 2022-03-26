Apple alarmed at allowing third-party app stores under new EU law

-
ALSO READ
Apple may submit compliance plans for S.Korean in-app payment law
Apple, Google to face up to 2% fine for in-app payment systems in S Korea
Apple restores services after outage for a second consecutive day
Consumer spend on Apple, Google app stores to hit $133 bn in 2021
Social network Tumblr makes new changes to stay on Apple App Store
-
The upcoming European Union (EU) digital law has alarmed Apple as the tech giant would be forced to allow users to install apps from outside the App Store.
In addition to allowing third-party stores, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) would also force Apple to allow users to install apps from third-party sources (also called sideloading), along with allowing developers to use the App Store without using Apple's payment systems.
Apple told The Verge that "some provisions of the DMA will create unnecessary privacy and security vulnerabilities for our users while others will prohibit us from charging for intellectual property in which we invest a great deal".
According to European Commission spokesperson Johannes Bahrke, the owner of a smartphone should have the freedom to choose how to use it.
"This freedom includes being able to opt for alternative sources of apps on your smartphone. If a user so chooses, the DMA would allow a smartphone owner to also opt for other safe app stores," he added.
The DMA could come into force as early as October this year.
Apple has always criticised sideloading on the iPhone.
"Allowing sideloading would degrade the security of the iOS platform and expose users to serious security risks not only on third-party app stores, but also on the App Store," according to the company.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has argued that sideloading would "destroy the security of the iPhone".
In sweeping reforms to limit the market powers of Big Tech, the EU has unveiled a new digital act that will allow smaller firms to compete with US-based tech giants.
The EU lawmakers agreed that the largest messaging services (such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or Apple iMessage) will have to open up and interoperate with smaller messaging platforms, if they so request.
To date, the EU has tackled antitrust issues on a case-by-case basis, but the DMA is aimed at introducing sweeping reforms that will address the whole digital market.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU