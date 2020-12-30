Competition Commission gives nod to 8% acquisition of API Holdings by TPG

-
ALSO READ
Competition Commission to release study on telecom sector shortly
Kubota Corp gets CCI nod for acquisition of 9% stake in Escorts
Where does magazine jurisdiction lie?
Competition Commission to study ownership patterns of PE investors
PE firm TPG Capital asks Puneet Bhatia to honour shareholders' verdict
-
Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday said it has cleared the proposed acquisition of around 8 per cent stake by private equity major TPG in API Holdings.
API Holdings is the parent entity of API Holdings Group and of Pharmeasy, a leading e-pharmacy player.
"Commission approves acquisition of 8% (approx.) shareholding of API Holdings by TPG," the fair trade regulator said in a tweet.
In June, a composite scheme of amalgamation filed by API Holdings was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), as per a notice filed with the regulator.
Recently, CCI had approved the proposed combination of Medlife and API Holdings.
In another tweet, the watchdog said it has cleared the acquisition of 51 per cent stake in Mukand Sumi Special Steel Ltd (MSSSL) by Jamnalal Sons Pvt Ltd (JSPL).
According to a combination notice filed with CCI, both JSPL and Mukand are part of the same group and the proposed combination is an intragroup transfer.
JSPL is an unregistered core investment company holding shares in various Bajaj Group Companies.
MSSSL is into manufacturing, marketing, selling and distribution of special and alloy steel hot rolled bars and hot rolled wire rods.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU