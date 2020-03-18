Coronavirus casts shadow on broadcasting companies amid dip in ad revneue

Even as broadcasters are struggling with monetisation of digital investments and uncertainty related to tariffs, the COVID-19 outbreak is putting further pressure on revenues, both on account of lower advertisements and cancellation of events. Brokerages have cut their advertising and earnings estimates for broadcasters by up to 11 per cent.

According to CLSA, the media sector is witnessing its worst-ever slowdown in advertisement spending. This, coupled with possible disruption in TV viewership if the second version of the new tariff order (NTO 2) is implemented, as well as loss ...