Coronavirus: GoAir to start free vaccination drive for all employees

-
ALSO READ
GoAir bets on ultra-low-cost carrier model to consolidate market position
Jeh Wadia steps down as managing director of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
GoAir's IPO plan in midst of Covid-19 pandemic flies in the face of logic
GoAir's chances of thriving may depend on the promoters taking a back seat
GoAir plans to add new routes ahead of IPO, looks to hire senior executives
-
Low-cost carrier GoAir said on Wednesday that it will commence a programme to get its entire workforce vaccinated free of cost.
Accordingly, GoAir has tied up with various hospitals in different cities for the vaccination programme.
"The airline will pay the cost for both dozes of vaccination," it said.
Besides, GoAir has planned to allow vaccinated employees to take two days' leave over and above the entitled threshold.
At present, the airline has 4,481 employees in its workforce, who will get vaccinated.
--IANS
rv/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU