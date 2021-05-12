JSPL PAT jumps manifold to over Rs 1,900 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Wednesday reported manifold jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,900.51 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 2021, mainly on account of higher income.

Its "net profit after tax from continuing operation" in the year-ago quarter was at Rs 82.13 crore, said in a BSE filing.

During the quarter under review, said its total income also soared to Rs 11,903.59 crore as against Rs 6,819.73 crore a year ago.

The company's total expenses stood at Rs 8,082.92 crore in the March 2021 quarter as compared to Rs 6,603.65 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Part of OP Jindal Group, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has a presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.

Shares of the company ended 4.19 per cent down at Rs 456.70 apiece on BSE.

