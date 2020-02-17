Coronavirus scare: Indian airlines to see a marginal impact on revenues

Domestic airlines will see a marginal impact on their revenue due to the coronavirus crisis because of limited presence in East Asia, but will gain from the drop in crude oil prices and possible reduction in aircraft lease rentals. Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have suspended flights to China and Hong Kong.

Loads to Bangkok and Singapore have declined as customers cancel or postpone their trips. Senior executives, however, say the outbreak will not negatively impact airlines in India. Willy Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo, said: “The flights to China that we have ...